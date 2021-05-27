Texas Rangers place OF David Dahl (rib contusion) on 10-day IL

Cancel
Texas Rangers outfielder David Dahl landed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with bruised ribs after crashing into the wall in right field on Tuesday night.

Dahl sustained a left rib cage contusion while chasing Jared Walsh’s two-run home run in the second inning of the Rangers’ 11-5 loss to the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim.

Dahl, 27, is batting .208 with four homers and 12 RBIs in 42 games in his first season with Texas. He played with the Colorado Rockies in 2016 and from 2018-20, making the All-Star team in 2019.

The Rangers also called up outfielder Jason Martin from Triple-A Round Rock and transferred right-hander Kohei Arihara from the 10-day to the 60-day IL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kH5iV_0aChSWhw00 Also Read:
MLB power rankings: NL West, AL East in control entering Week 8

Martin, 25, will be in uniform for Wednesday’s series finale against the Angels. He appeared in 27 games with the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2019-20 and was batting .302 with seven homers and 16 RBIs in 15 games this season with Triple-A Round Rock.

Arihara has been on the IL since May 9 and is scheduled to undergo a procedure Thursday to repair an aneurysm in his right shoulder. He is expected to miss a minimum of 12 weeks.

Arihara, 28, is 2-3 with a 6.59 ERA in seven starts this year with 17 strikeouts, 12 walks and seven homers allowed in 28 2/3 innings. He signed a two-year, $6.2 million contract with Texas after pitching in his native Japan for the previous six seasons.

–Field Level Media

