Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alfalfa County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Woodward by NWS

weather.gov
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 21:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Alfalfa; Woodward A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ELLIS...WOODS...SOUTHEASTERN HARPER...NORTHERN ALFALFA AND NORTHERN WOODWARD COUNTIES At 1007 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Burlington to near Alva to 4 miles southeast of Alabaster Caverns State Park to near Fort Supply, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Alva, Cherokee, Waynoka, Fort Supply, Freedom, Burlington, Dacoma, Amorita, Byron, Lambert, Alabaster Caverns State Park, Selman, Avard, Ingersoll, Great Salt Plains Lake, Driftwood, Capron, Waldron, Hopeton and Camp Houston. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Supply, OK
City
Selman, OK
County
Alfalfa County, OK
County
Woodward County, OK
City
Alva, OK
City
Woodward, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Alfalfa#Mobile Homes#Tornadoes#Selman Avard#Ingersoll
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Engineer warned of 'major structural damage' years before Florida condo collapsed

A consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of a Miami condo building nearly three years before it collapsed. As officials continue to investigate what caused the deadly collapse at the Champlain Towers South, officials in the Florida city’s Surfside suburb late Friday released a trove of documents related to the building, including the consultant's October 2018 report.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

'It's unbearable': U.S. Pacific Northwest swelters in heat wave

June 26 (Reuters) - A historic heat wave baked the U.S. Pacific Northwest where temperatures pushed into the triple digits on Saturday as local officials warned residents to take precautions while power companies asked users to conserve energy. All of Washington and Oregon and parts of Idaho, Wyoming and California...
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the UFO report

The highly anticipated U.S. intelligence report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) released Friday has bolstered calls for increased research into UFOs and possible signs of extraterrestrial life. The report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), said that the U.S. government has encountered 144 UFOs —...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Drop politics to fix immigration, Harris says at U.S.-Mexico border

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - Vice President Kamala Harris visited a border patrol facility near the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday and urged a focus on children and practical solutions to migration, in a trip meant to blunt Republican criticism of White House immigration policies. The visit - her first since...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden tries to walk back comments on infrastructure bill to stem GOP defections

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Saturday tried to walk back remarks from earlier this week when he said he wouldn't sign a bipartisan bill on infrastructure unless it came paired with a reconciliation proposal for "human infrastructure," the latest in a series of cleanup efforts from the White House seeking to stem defections from the newly-announced bipartisan agreement.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...