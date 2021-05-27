Cancel
Springfield, IL

Violence against police rising nationwide, FBI data shows

By Mark Maxwell
WGN TV
WGN TV
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Data compiled by the FBI shows an alarming trend: a nationwide increase in deadly violence against police officers. According to the FBI’s Law Enforcement Officers Killed and Assaulted database (LEOKA), fatal felony attacks on officers spiked 31.6% in early 2021. By the end of April, police departments had reported a total of 25 police officers killed in felony attacks. At the same time last year, that number was 19.

wgntv.com
