Violence against police rising nationwide, FBI data shows

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — Video shows a man accidentally shooting himself in the face at an Ohio gun range. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand said the man was shooting a 9 mm automatic and when he fired a shot, he ejected the shell and it went down his shirt. In the scramble following that moment, he moves his hand toward his face and accidentally discharged the weapon. The bullet went through one cheek and out the top part of his other cheek.