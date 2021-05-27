Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rooks by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 22:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Rooks The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Rooks County in north central Kansas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 1008 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles south of Logan to Damar, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Zurich and Webster State Park. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH