Top teachers selected at Kootenai

By Tyson Juarez The Gazette Record
Saint Maries Gazette-Record
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Valedictorian and Salutatorian at Kootenai High School recently selected teachers who they thought had the most impact on their lives. Each year the top students at high schools in the area select teachers for the North Idaho Teacher Achievement Recognition Program (NISTAR.) Valedictorian Tatem Thomson selected Rene Evans and...

