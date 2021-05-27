MARQUEE movie reviews, May 27: 'A Quiet Place Part II,' 'Cruella'
John Krasinski's effective sequel to his 2018 horror film "A Quiet Place," begins with a scene that's so normal it gave this masked viewer a pang of nostalgia. A crowd has gathered in a park, on a summer afternoon, for a kids softball game; it's a lovely, ordinary day. A title card reads "Day 1." And suddenly, a strange dark fire appears in the sky. The monsters have arrived, and nothing will be ordinary ever again.herald-review.com