MARQUEE movie reviews, May 27: 'A Quiet Place Part II,' 'Cruella'

Herald & Review
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleJohn Krasinski's effective sequel to his 2018 horror film "A Quiet Place," begins with a scene that's so normal it gave this masked viewer a pang of nostalgia. A crowd has gathered in a park, on a summer afternoon, for a kids softball game; it's a lovely, ordinary day. A title card reads "Day 1." And suddenly, a strange dark fire appears in the sky. The monsters have arrived, and nothing will be ordinary ever again.

Moviesmycentraloregon.com

Putlockers!! Watch A Quiet Place Part 2 (2021) Online for Free

A Quiet Place II Streaming: How to watch online free A Quiet Place Part 2 is only at the beginning of what seems to be a very successful box-office run, and while …. A Quiet Place II Streaming: How to watch online free. A Quiet Place Part 2 is only...
Moviesblcklst.com

Great Scene: “A Quiet Place”

In a brief respite from the monster’s violence, Evelyn and Lee confront the pain of the past as it exists in the present… and their conversation lays the groundwork for the future. Let’s face it: In a fundamental way, screenwriting is scene-writing, so the more we learn about this aspect...
MoviesDeadline

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Steals Box Office Rhythm Away From ‘In The Heights’

SUNDAY UPDATE: Refresh for chart and more analysis Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part II in its third weekend has beat Warner Bros. highly-publicized Jon M. Chu directed, Lin-Manuel Miranda musical In the Heights for the top spot at the weekend box office, $11.7M to $11.4M, in a defeat no one really saw coming, heading into the weekend. A Quiet Place Part II‘s domestic running B.O. stands at $109M.
MoviesEmpire

A Quiet Place Part II Roars To $100 Million In The States

While we've been hoping for the box office to make a successful return from the pandemic, the signs have been mixed of late, with some movies splitting their income between screens big and small and others arriving to limited results. A Quiet Place Part II has become one of the big success stories as the world starts to emerge from the worst of COVID, crossing the $100 million mark at the box office.
CinemaBlend

John Krasinski: 5 Other Genres The A Quiet Place Part II Director Should Explore Next

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. He has done it. With the release of A Quiet Place Part II, a sequel to a hit thriller that subverts expectations by not sucking, John Krasinski has proven himself as a filmmaker with a kind of skill and versatility you only see once in a blue moon. He started off his career from behind the camera with indie dramedies Brief Interviews with Hideous Men (based on David Foster Wallace’s novel) in 2009 and 2016’s The Hollars before making an unexpected foray into horror movies with the first A Quiet Place in 2018.
InsideHook

UK Release of “A Quiet Place Part II” Criticized Over Shortage of Subtitled Screenings

The horror film A Quiet Place Part II has earned substantial acclaim since its release, with a number of glowing reviews singling out the work of Deaf actress Millicent Simmonds, who reprises her role from the 2018 film. While much of the first film involved its characters communicating using sign language, the sequel makes use of more dialogue; one review noted that it “has got approximately triple the amount of dialogue as the original.”
MoviesVanity Fair

A Quiet Place Part II Brings U.S. Audiences Back to the Movies in Pandemic-Age First

Much as the Abbott family outwitted alien beasts with an acute sense of hearing, A Quiet Place Part II has conquered American moviegoers’ fears of returning to theaters as the pandemic subsides. The John Krasinski-directed PG-13 horror flick starring his real-life partner Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, and Djimon Hounsou crossed $100 million in domestic ticket sales this weekend, the first film to reach this post since the pandemic began. Though the film itself is mostly at a whisper-level, it’s shouting: “the movies are back!”
Box Office Mojo

A Soft Box-Office Debut For ‘In the Heights’ Lets ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Reclaim The Top Spot

The critics swooned for it, the studio marketed the heck out of it, and its feel-good message couldn’t have arrived at a better time. So why did Warner Bros’ splashy new movie-musical In the Heights receive such a lukewarm turnout in its opening weekend? With advance predictions pegging the debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s stage-to-screen adaptation at around $20 million, In the Heights fell well short of expectations, pulling in a soft $11.4 million in its first frame, leaving an opening for the three-week-old horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II to reclaim the top spot in North America. Meanwhile, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway hopped its way into third place in with a $10.4 million bow.
TV ShowsTVOvermind

A Quiet Place Spin-Off Movie Is Slated for 2023

It’s with a little bit of trepidation that looking ahead to a spinoff of A Quiet Place, which is being called A Quiet Place III, for now, is being developed with filmmaker Jeff Nichols at the helm. There’s nothing to say that Nichols is the wrong guy since he’s convinced many people that his movies are worth watching, but rather, it’s the idea of continuing this premise in a manner that might thin it out too much and perhaps ruin the desire for it. Right now A Quiet Place is big thanks to the sequel and the original, and it’s not bound to slow down any time soon as far as anyone can see. But the hope is that things will remain this way and that Nichols will see the sense in not changing up the story too much in the interest of keeping to the idea of a post-apocalyptic world where creatures that hunt according to sound are only one of the dangers to be had.
MoviesGamespot

A Quiet Place Part II Ruled The Box Office Again As In The Heights Danced Into Second Place

At a time when a feel-good movie with some catchy musical numbers could potentially do some big business, In the Heights easily took one of the top spots at the US box office over the weekend. While the musical may not have toppled A Quiet Place Part II from the number one position, the John Chu-directed film of the stage show still earned a respectable $11.4 million on 3,456 screens while also being available on HBO Max for subscribers.
MoviesOrlando Sentinel

Box office: ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ wins the weekend in its debut; ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ drops to second place

“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” nabbed the top spot on box office charts, debuting with $11.6 million from 3,331 U.S. venues over the weekend. The Lionsgate movie, a sequel to the 2017 action comedy “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” opened in theaters on Wednesday and has collected $17 million to date. However, the film cost nearly $70 million to produce and could face challenges to get out of the red.