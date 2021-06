This series between the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks has been a weird one. The road team has won every game and the pace of play has been tremendously slow. It has also been a series where it there star players for each team have been on full display. For the Dallas Mavericks it has been Luke Doncic who is solidifying himself as one of the most dominate players in the league. For the Clippers it has been Kawhi Leonard and Paul George who have carried the load for each team.