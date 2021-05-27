MIAMI BCH 25 MAY
Fished yesterday, Tuesday, with 3 anglers As usual loaded up with live gogs and pilchards from Pedro at Government Cut While the seas were forecast to be 2’ - 3’ they were actually 4’ - 5’ with plenty of 6’ swells. To make the matters worse the swells were close together to make for a bumpy ride out and drift too. As a post script at the end of the day we finally enjoyed sone pleasant 2’ - 3’ seas. There was nice powder blue water and then the cobalt blue Gulfstream was in close …we also enjoyed a strong north current.forums.floridasportsman.com