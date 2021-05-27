MIAMI BCH 25 MAY

Purple Fly, the world’s first NFT-fueled record label, makes its hard-hitting debut with its first single “Miami” from BLVD. and legendary rapper Fatman Scoop. In honor of both artists’ favorite city, and the host of the 2021 Bitcoin Conference, “Miami” is an ode to one of the night life capitals of the world. Just like South Florida in the summer, this collab turns up the heat and combines Fatman Scoop’s vocal hype with BLVD.’s heavy hitting productions into a multi-genre fusion of trap, dubstep, reggaeton, and psytrance. An all out assault on South Beach, this over-the-top anthem is not to be confused with the Will Smith classic. Instead of bubbly verses, BLVD and Scoop’s “Miami” is a cavalcade of serrated synths and stabbing bass lines. Like a lambo revving its engine down Collins, this one is bringing the heat — and the noise.