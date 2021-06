Jacksonville, Fla., June 9, 2021 – North Florida Land Trust has completed negotiations on a property that could be the first acquisition for the City of Jacksonville for the McCoys Creek Restoration Project and the first property acquired for the Emerald Trail. NFLT is serving as the city’s real estate consultant for the restoration project and reached out to the owner of the property at the corner of Kings St. and McCoys Creek Blvd. NFLT then began the due diligence process and negotiated the contract. The proposed acquisition has passed the Mayor’s Budget Review Committee and will go before the City Council for a vote on June 22.