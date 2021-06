A new Covid drug made from synthetic antibodies cuts the risk of death in some of the most vulnerable hospital patients by a fifth, a trial has found. While most people produce antibodies to help them fight the virus, about a third of those admitted to hospital have generated only very low levels or none at all. Giving them a new “monoclonal antibody” drug – made from artificial antibodies grown in the lab – reduces those people’s risk of death by 20 per cent and cuts their hospital stay by four days on average. Meanwhile, the drug makes no difference to people who have produced their own antibodies.