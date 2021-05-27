Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

American History: 'The Autobiography of Malcolm X'

Posted by 
Key Peninsula News
Key Peninsula News
 22 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KC4H7_0aChPjCI00

My son recen tly left home for college. Afterward, I found it necessary to clean up his room a bit. Among piles of leftover laundry were also stacks of books he’d read for high school classes, including this one. Holding it in his now vacant room, I remembered that it had been part of my high school curriculum too, but I’d never read it. After a year of Black Lives Matter, I thought maybe I should.

His name still evokes fear, anger and admiration five decades after his murder. Alex Haley interviewed Malcolm X more than 50 times from 1962 to ’65, and the result was a book alive with the same intensity as their all-night talks about racism, protest and brutality that seem little changed since then.

Malcolm speaks to us directly in the same powerful, raw language that made him a proud militant, describing his upbringing, his crimes, his bigotry and misogyny, and his evolution into a human rights activist. He does not mince words. He does not look away. He does not rationalize his failings. Or our own.

Yet he speaks also with a humility and tenderness at odds with his self-description as “the angriest Negro in America.”

“I want to say before I go on that I have never previously told anyone my sordid past in detail,” he said, and Haley wrote. “I haven’t done it now to sound as though I might be proud of how bad, how evil, I was ... (But) the full story is the best way that I know to have it seen, and understood, that I had sunk to the very bottom of the American white man’s society...”

His father was a strident Baptist preacher murdered by a white gang in Lansing, Michigan in 1931 when Malcolm was 6 years old. His mother was institutionalized and the children were scattered to foster homes.

Malcolm did well in school, where he was one of just a handful of Black students. Even when he misbehaved, his white foster family interceded with the state to keep him. Then, when he was class president in eighth grade, his favorite teacher urged Malcom to give up on becoming a lawyer and instead concentrate on going into the trades, like the rest of his people.

He couldn’t articulate it at the time, but Malcolm felt something change inside him.

He was later expelled after refusing to remove his hat in a classroom, and was removed from his foster family and sent to a reform school when he was 14.

A half-sister in Boston took him in afterward. He had never seen so many Black people in his life, and they were happy and successful — within limits. He got a job as a bathroom attendant and shoe shiner at a fancy whites-only ballroom, and soon learned to hustle for his clients: bootleg liquor, marijuana, condoms, whatever. He had his hair straightened, bought a sharkskin zoot suit and scored a white girlfriend, who was married. He was 16.

Malcolm was arrested in 1946 — the only time in his life — for his role in a string of residential burglaries, a crime that should have netted a sentence of 18 to 24 months. His involvement with a married white woman came up at his trial, and he got 10 years in prison. He was 20.

It was during his incarceration that his siblings introduced him to the Nation of Islam, which advocated Black independence from white society.

He studied the slave trade and the Civil War; he read Herodotus and W.E.B. Du Bois; Durant’s histories and Gandhi’s philosophy. “Book after book showed me how the white man had brought upon the world’s Black, brown, red, and yellow peoples every variety of the sufferings of exploitation ... indisputable proof that the collective white man had acted like a devil in virtually every contact he had with the world’s collective non-white man.”

And that is what Malcolm preached for 12 years as a minister for the Nation, after converting to its unorthodox version of Islam when he left prison in 1952. Like other converts, he dispensed with his surname.

“The Muslim’s ‘X’ symbolized the true African family name that he never could know.”

As his popularity grew, so did suspicion. “I’m not for wanton violence, I’m for justice,” he answered one reporter, explaining that “The white man can lynch and burn and bomb and beat Negroes — that’s all right: ‘Have patience!’ ‘The customs are entrenched!’ ‘Things are getting better!’ ”

In 1963, according to The New York Times of the day, Malcolm was the second most in-demand speaker at college campuses and universities after presidential candidate Sen. Barry Goldwater.

The Nation of Islam took notice. “There was jealousy because I had been requested to make these featured appearances,” Malcolm said. He also learned the Nation’s leader had repeatedly violated their strict moral codes and that three paternity suits were imminent.

A smear campaign drove Malcolm from the Nation. He suspected the version of Islam he had devoted his life to was flawed. In 1964, he decided to make the hajj to Mecca to find out.

In a life of continual change, the holy pilgrimage again changed Malcolm.

“There were tens of thousands of pilgrims, from all over the world. They were of all colors, from blue-eyed blondes to black-skinned Africans. But we were all participating in the same ritual, displaying a spirit of unity and brotherhood that my experiences in America had led me to believe never could exist between the white and non-white.”

After embracing orthodox Sunni Islam, he became El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz, but remained Malcolm X at heart.

“Where the really sincere white people have got to do their ‘proving’ of themselves is not among the Black victims, but out on the battle lines of where America’s racism really is — and that’s in their own home communities.”

Malcolm was shot to death Feb. 21, 1965 by three gunmen as he spoke at his weekly townhall meeting in Manhattan, before the book was finished. He was 39.

“I know that societies often have killed the people who have helped to change those societies. And if I can die having brought any light, having exposed any meaningful truth that will help to destroy the racist cancer that is malignant in the body of America — then, all of the credit is due to Allah. Only the mistakes have been mine,” he said.

Key Peninsula News

Key Peninsula News

Vaughn, WA
158
Followers
258
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key Peninsula News is a nonprofit monthly publication, distributed to every home on the Key Peninsula through the U.S. Postal Service.

 https://keypennews.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Goldwater
Person
Malcolm X
Person
Herodotus
Person
Alex Haley
Person
Gandhi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#African American#White American#The Nation Of Islam#Nation#Muslim#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
Related
Books & Literaturecrossroadstoday.com

‘The Night Watchman,’ Malcolm X biography win arts Pulitzers

NEW YORK (AP) — Stories of race, racism and colonialism in the U.S. swept the Pulitzer Prizes for the arts, from Louise Erdrich’s novel “The Night Watchman” to a Malcolm X biography co-written by the late Les Payne to Katori Hall’s play “The Hot Wing King.”. The awards were announced...
Visual ArtHistory News Network

To Find the History of African American Women, Look to Their Handiwork

Rose was in existential distress that fateful winter in South Carolina in 1852. She was facing the deep kind of trouble that no one in our present time knows and that only an enslaved woman has felt. For Rose understood that, following the death of her legal owner, she or her little girl, Ashley, could be next on the auction block.
Minoritiesnyjournalofbooks.com

African American

“It is more than a little disconcerting to read that each meeting of the White Knights, no matter how sparsely attended, opened with a Christian prayer before discussion turned to their dec. Read Book Review >>. Author(s):. Genre(s):. Personal Memoir, African American, Biography, Autobiography & Memoir. June 8, 2021. Reviewed...
Books & LiteratureMartha's Vineyard Times

Writing his truth

“Greyboy: Finding Blackness in a White World” isn’t exactly a memoir. As Cole Brown explains it, “What it is is a scrapbook, a collection of stories — some mine, some not.”. In his award winning debut book, Brown explores the complications of what he describes as “growing up black in...
Pitt County, NCDaily Reflector

The 1619 Project puts American history into context

It is with sorrow but not surprise that I read in Wednesday’s Daily Reflector that a Pitt County school board member introduced a resolution opposing the 1619 Project. The 1619 Project is neither insane nor Marxist, rather it attempts to place the impact of racism and slavery in a historical perspective. Without such an examination much of American history and culture makes little sense.
Books & Literaturereviewed.com

10 books about the Black experience to read this Juneteenth

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The Emancipation Proclamation, which freed all slaves, was signed on January 1, 1863. However, it wasn’t until June 19, 1865, that enslaved people in Texas got word of their freedom. According to National Museum of History and Culture (NMAAHC), Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is named after enslaved people in Texas who did not get their freedom until Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, to share the news.
Politicsamac.us

Why the Left Has to Lie About American History

As the left vainly tries to deceive Americans into accepting the toxic reign of identity politics, they are forced time and again to contort American history and falsify heroic stories from our past because a truthful telling would reveal the mendacity of their narrative and the bankruptcy of their agenda. The forgotten tales of two Americans—both named James—are the perfect reminder of why.
Moviesbklynlibrary.org

Juneteenth Movie Matinee: Malcolm X

In the celebration of Juneteenth, Saratoga Library will virtually show the classic biopic Malcolm X (1992). Directed by Academy Award-winning director Spike Lee, it is a biographical drama about the slain African-American Nation of Islam minister and human rights activist Malcolm X (born Malcolm Little and died El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz). It is based on the classic THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY OF MALCOLM X as told to Alex Haley. It stars Denzel Washington, Angela Bassett, Al Freeman Jr,., Albert Hall, and Delroy Lindo.
Brainerd, MNPine And Lakes News

American History essay winners recognized

American History Essay winners were recognized May 8 by the Captain Robert Orr Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution at an outdoor gathering in East Gull Lake. Jonas Klicker, a sixth grader from Forestview Middle School in Brainerd, won chapter, state and north central division competitions.
Fayetteville, NCmethodist.edu

MU History Professor Discusses Juneteenth Commemoration

On Juneteenth, we celebrate one of America’s greatest and most hotly-contested achievements: the emancipation of enslaved people. On it, we look back to June 19, 1865, when Union General Gordon Granger announced to the people of Texas that “all slaves are free.”. Most Americans know that Abraham Lincoln signed the...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Biden's Education Department Distorts American History | Opinion

Some 250 years after the Declaration of Independence declared that "all men are created equal," and almost 60 years after Martin Luther King dreamed that his children would "not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character," the federal government announced it wants to teach American children that they are not equal, and that skin color does matter.
MinoritiesDaily Gate City

American history has forgotten soldiers of color

This letter is to honor and pay tribute to the soldiers of color that sacrificed their lives in every war that this country has ever fought in – beginning with the Revolutionary War when the first Black man, Christopher Attucks, was killed. Attucks was a free Black man who was...
Minoritiesdailynewsen.com

Q&A: Abdul-Jabbar talks new documentary, MLK, social justice

Abdul-Jabbar will take an additional step into his activism walk within an executive producer and narrator of the documentary "Fight the Power: The Movements That Changed America," which premieres Saturday in the History Channel. The one-hour documentary explores the background of protests that shaped the path for justice in America.
MinoritiesFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Whitewashing American history is not just un-American, it’s dangerous | Opinion

The United States has a long history of racism. From the transatlantic slave trade to mass incarceration today, racism persistently marginalizes minority groups in this nation. It is important to be upfront and honest with ourselves as a nation when we look in the mirror and reflect on our history. Without critical reflection and a collective understanding of where we’ve been, we will never root out inequality and oppression from our society.
Deforest, WIhngnews.com

Former ABS President retraces life in autobiography

As a 13-year-old, he got hooked on genetics and now, over 70 years later, that former Okie is looking back and sharing a life as a farmer, a scientist, a roughneck, a global agribusiness innovator, and local leader in DeForest-Windsor. Dr. Robert E. Walton is most widely known as the...
New Bern, NCnewbernnow.com

Signs of History African American Heritage Trail

Some new signs in New Bern may have recently caught your eye. There are 16 sign panels that were installed of late that explain and interpret significant historic events, people and places that pertain to the African American heritage within the greater Craven Terrace/Dryborough neighborhood. You are invited to help dedicate the signs of the African American Heritage Trail on Saturday, June 19th at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Broad and Roundtree Streets in New Bern as part of the Juneteenth commemoration.