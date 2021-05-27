Gail Ann Bonn passed away in her sleep May 4 at Cottesmore of Life in Gig Harbor following a stroke and complications from cancer. She was 79.

Gail grew up and graduated from high school in Downey, Cal . She was an Honored Queen of Job’s Daughters, Bethel Post 244. After graduation she attended Los Angeles Beauty College and became a beautician.

She met the love of her life, Karl, who was in the Navy at the time, at a sports car rally. They married in 1963. Gail enjoyed all her travels to foreign lands, eventually landing in Washington, her husband’s final assignment, in 1974.

Gail loved the rain, the clean smell afterwards, along with the shine of the sun on wet leaves. She loved it so much she decided to make a home on the Key Peninsula. She loved Westerns and the TV was on all the time.

Well-known in her community, Gail was a 40-year member of Ashes, the Ladies Auxiliary of the Key Peninsula Fire Department, which provides support to the department and helps families devastated by fire. She spent many years helping organize pancake breakfasts, spaghetti feeds and bake sales to raise funds for the organization.

Gail was also a member of the Key Peninsula Health Center Board, which was instrumental in bringing medical services to the Key Peninsula and a medical clinic to Key Center.

Beloved wife to husband Karl for 58 years, Gail will be dearly missed. She is also survived by her brother, Garry; nephew, Glenn; and niece, Laura.

Services will be held in the chapel at Haven of Rest in Gig Harbor at 1 p.m., Friday, May 28. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Ashes, Key Peninsula Fire Department, 8911 Key Peninsula Highway NW, Lakebay WA 98349.