Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vaughn, WA

Vaughn Girl's Pet is an Alligator Lizard

Posted by 
Key Peninsula News
Key Peninsula News
 22 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KZm4f_0aChPgY700

By now, Grace Bennett is an old hand at lizard keeping. She is 5 years old, and her pet for the last year has been a northern alligator lizard named Baraka.

Grace lives on a 5-acre farm near Vaughn, where her family maintains a large garden and runs a variety of animals. She spends much of her time tromping through the woods with her older brother, side by side, catching frogs and snakes and anything else that moves.

“I was just like that as a kid,” her father Tyler said. His policy has been catch-and-release: He will let his kids keep their finds in a cage for a day or two, and then he will ask them to let the animals return to their environment. “In my experience,” he said, when you try to keep wild creatures as pets, “most things end up dying.”

Yet when Grace brought him a tiny lizard from their backyard last summer, he decided to let her keep it. It was not much more than an inch long at the time. Over a year later, Baraka is healthy and eating well. Though it remains much smaller than the average alligator lizard, it has grown to three inches and seems to enjoy its excursions to the yard under Grace’s watchful eye. She keeps it in a small cage with sand, rocks, a water container and plastic palm trees.

Tyler told his daughter that if she wanted to keep it she would have to find food for it. When she asked him what it ate, he did not know what to tell her. They tried everything, from wild ants to the store-bought mealworms they feed their pet gecko. The only things Baraka eats? Spiders of any kind, daddy longlegs and small white insect larvae.

Baraka is named after a character from the video game and film series Mortal Kombat.

The northern alligator lizard, Elgaria coerulea, lives throughout the Pacific Northwest. It is most common in fields, clearings, and rocky areas and can survive in moderately developed landscapes, where it is often found in wood piles or rock walls. It is secretive and seldom strays far from crevices where it can hide, though it is also a good swimmer and is known to jump into water to escape danger. Being cold-blooded, it is inactive throughout the winter and on cold days.

In the wild, alligator lizards eat a variety of insects as well as snails, worms, small lizards and bird eggs. A typical alligator lizard measures ten inches from the tip of its nose to the tip of its tail. Our local subspecies, known as the northwestern alligator lizard, is generally smaller than those found farther south.

In summer, female alligator lizards give birth to live young, usually four or five in number. The babies, called neonates, are small yet independent. As in mammals with large litters, reptiles often produce runts, and perhaps Baraka was the smallest of its siblings and destined to be diminutive.

Has Grace learned from the responsibility? “Definitely,” said Tyler. “She’s doing a pretty good job.” From time to time he has to give her reminders, but she continues to catch food for Baraka, change the water and clean the cage. He has been impressed.

It may go against the usual policy of not keeping wild animals, but for now? “It’s working.”

Key Peninsula News

Key Peninsula News

Vaughn, WA
158
Followers
258
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key Peninsula News is a nonprofit monthly publication, distributed to every home on the Key Peninsula through the U.S. Postal Service.

 https://keypennews.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Vaughn, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kid Rock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lizards#Alligator Lizard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Animalsyourpickenscounty.com

The lizard that sleeps in the fern

I had a dear friend who used to talk about the pet lizard she shared her home with. She called him Mr. Green, and he was what I think of as free-range lizard. He came and went as he pleased. She was very careful where she stepped and alert for him when she vacuumed.
AnimalsRolla Daily News

Summer is the time to see lizards

It takes more than legs to make a lizard a lizard. Summer is the time to see lizards sunning themselves on a rock or fence post, scoot across the rocks in a flowerbed, or making a noisy dash into a pile of leaf litter in the forest. Missouri is home to 13 species and subspecies of these interesting reptiles, which are close relatives of snakes (both are in the Squamata order.)
Saint Louis, MOthreeriverspublishing.com

Cute, baby wild animals better left alone

What should you do if you find a fawn in your garage? That’s not a question most people have had to ask themselves, but it was one that faced a St. Louis area family recently. After a call to the Missouri Department of Conservation, they had an answer—leave it alone.
Animalswgcu.org

Managing Invasive Tegu Lizards

The Argentine black and white Tegu is an escaped pet finding itself right at home in the wilds of Florida and the Southeast United States. Steve Johnson, associate professor and State Extension Specialist of wildlife ecology and conservation at the University of Florida in Gainesville, said the invasive lizard is cause for concern because unlike the Burmese python, tegus are adapting to cooler temperatures. However, like the python, tegus eat native species including native plants and the protected gopher tortoise.
AnimalsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Meet Juniper the Fox: The Exotic Pet We All Want

Juniper, the fox, is a growing social media sensation, giving people a glimpse into life with a pet fox. A tame red fox kept as a pet, Juniper captures hearts with her adorable smile, mischievous hijinks, and her love of Moose, her dog companion, and best friend. According to her...
Animalsreconnectwithnature.org

What's the Difference?: Common Snapping Turtle vs. Alligator Snapping Turtle

The sight of a snapping turtle is enough to give most people pause, given their reputation for being able to inflict damage with their powerful, snapping jaws. The world is home to just two species of snapping turtles — common snapping turtles and alligator snapping turtles — and both live in Illinois. Even though both species live in the state, odds are if you've seen one, it's a common snapping turtle.
Fargo, ND740thefan.com

Lost Tuxedo Cat

Boots is a very friendly cat with small white dot by his nose and a large chunk of white fur on his chest. He is lost in North Fargo. Call Kristi at 218-969-0814 with any information.
Trumann, ARDemocrat Tribune

Toads Are Good For Your Garden

Toads are great to have in your garden. They dine on bugs and are a natural pest control. Dogs love to investigate anything that moves. Toads are everywhere and can pose a health hazard to an unwary dog. Dogs and toads are not good playmates. In fact, in a game of toad-catching by the dog, it’s usually the toad 1 and dog 0, which leaves the dog shaking his head and foaming at the mouth.
AnimalsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Black Mouth Cur: Hound From Hell or Cooperative Companion?

The title character in Fred Gipson's novel Old Yeller is said to be a black mouth cur dog. These dogs were widely used as all-around working dogs by early American settlers. The black mouth curs moved west with the Americans, serving as a hunting dog, family guardian, and classic Texas hunting dog.
AnimalsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

German Shepherd Meets Kittens: Here's Their First Nuzzles

The dog vs. cat rivalry melts away when this German Shepherd meets kittens for the first time in the "awww"-worthy video. One curious German Shepherd dog finds himself face-to-face with an adorable batch of kittens. The brand new kittens get a sweet introduction to their new dog friend. Meeting of...
Tyler, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

Active girl Ally available for adoption from Pets Fur People

Ally is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Ally weighs 60 pounds and is one year old. She has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Ally would thrive as a member of an active family. Best of all, Ally is house trained and loves to go for rides in the car. She also likes the companionship of other dogs. Ally will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Ally, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
AnimalsTree Hugger

No More Bikes and Dancing for These Circus Bears

Four circus bears have left their performing days behind them. After being forced for several years to ride bikes, do handstands, and dance around wearing tutus, the Asiatic black bears are no longer part of a circus in Hanoi, Vietnam. Also known as moon bears, they were voluntarily surrendered to the wildlife aid group, Animals Asia.﻿﻿
Animalsrichmondmagazine.com

Terrible Lizards

They’ve been extinct for millions of years, but dinosaurs won’t leave our imaginations, and they remain a pop culture fixation. We put them in our movies, cartoons and nightmares; we even name sporting teams after them. They’re also a part of an exhibition opening at the Science Museum of Virginia, “Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family,” which focuses on “new” members of the Tyrannosaur dynasty. The exhibit includes a life-size T. rex, dinosaur fossils and casts, a chance to hatch a dinosaur egg, and other interactive activities.
AnimalsJohn Green's tumblr

Flippers, not fingers: Sea turtles’ surprising feeding strategies

Imagine you’re trying to eat a snack—a tasty sustainable fish taco, let’s say. But there’s no plate, no cutlery, and you can’t use your hands. Also, gravity is muted, so the taco has a frustrating tendency to float away between bites. Sea turtles use their flippers in a multitude of...
Petsnmliving.com

Nala is Animal Humane NM’s Pet of the Week

Keeping tabs on our fur babies. June is National Microchip Month, and it is incredibly important to ensure that if your pet was to go missing, that there is a way to track them down. Madison Beets, Events & Promotions Coordinator with Animal Humane New Mexico, highlights our Pet of the Week, as well as discusses the importance of microchipping our pets.
AnimalsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Dad Cat Meets His Kittens For The First Time

Momma cat encourages dad as he meets his kittens for the first time in this touching video. In this adorable video, momma cat and her newborn kittens are curled up in their cat bed when dad cat approaches, meeting his new kittens for the first time. The momma's body language is priceless as dad clearly does not know what to do. Momma cat gives him some encouragement so he can feel more comfortable meeting his kittens.
PetsThe Daily South

Why Do Dogs Like to Carry Sticks Home from Walks?

If every walk around the neighborhood or hike through the woods has your dog carrying home a big stick, take heart, this doggie-favorite activity is quite common. "Dogs are naturally curious creatures and a walk in the park or trip around the backyard offers so many sights, sounds, smells, and flavors," says Dr. Antoinette Martin, head veterinarian at Hello Ralphie, a telehealth company that connects pet parents to licensed veterinarians, and she also practices in North Carolina.
Florida Staterealtree.com

Alligator Chomps Down on Free Diver’s Skull in Florida River

A Florida man was free diving in the Myakka River in search of fossilized shark teeth when a predator that has remained relatively unchanged from its own prehistoric ancestors clamped down on his head with its powerful jaws. According to Fox News, Jeffrey Heim was coming up for air during...