Prince William Living recognizes greatness within our community and the individuals giving back each day. This issue is one of our favorites, as we get to recognize both of these through 10 youth leaders in our area. These high school students are well on their way to becoming extraordinary adults and are already making their marks on the world around them. Their activities and passions vary, but the common string of making Prince William a better place to be ties them all together. Here are our 2021 Extraordinary Teens.