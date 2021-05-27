Cancel
Telstra branded packaging to be fully recyclable by 2022

By Aimee Chanthadavong
ZDNet
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralia's incumbent telecommunications carrier announced on Thursday that by the end of 2022, all Telstra branded packaging would be made of renewable or recycled material and be fully recyclable. The first product to be wrapped in the new packaging will be its Smart Modem Gen 2, with its pre-paid devices...

