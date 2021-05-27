‘The Bold Type’ Final Season Premiere Fixed Some Big Mistakes – and Thank Goodness (Commentary)
When “The Bold Type” aired its fourth season finale, even the stars knew that fans would be frustrated. Not only did it leave a ton of loose ends — something particularly troublesome considering it hadn’t been renewed for a fifth season yet — but those loose ends were wildly out of character for Sutton, Kat and Jane. The good news is, this week’s season premiere took its job to heart and cleaned up the mess beautifully.www.thewrap.com