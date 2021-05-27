Cancel
Graham County, KS

Flash Flood Warning issued for Graham by NWS

weather.gov
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 22:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Graham The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Graham County in northwestern Kansas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1007 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hill City, Bogue and Nicodemus. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov
