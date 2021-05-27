It’s going to be a good summer for eating. No, great summer. Well, okay, when is it not a great summer for eating? But this one – 2021 – is going to be different. We all know why, of course. But considering that many of us are just coming out of our shells after getting our vaccines, you have to admire the chefs and restauranteurs who had to make decisions months ago about whether to go for it in 2021. But go for it they did, and we’ve got a full plate of new food businesses to show for their bravery.