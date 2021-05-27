CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The Saint Hotel: SAINTly Additions Are Exciting for Residents & Visitors Alike

By Paradise News Team
paradisenewsfl.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe Saint, a new boutique resort exhibiting a chic Miami Beach or Riviera feel has taken its place with a sunset view on the north edge of St. Pete Beach’s Boutique Hotel district. On the second-floor, sunset-view deck, of The Saint is a promising new bar and restaurant, 82...

www.paradisenewsfl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Multiple Injuries Ending in Hospitalization Reported at Disney World

When Guests visit Walt Disney World, they typically expect to have a magical vacation and return home with memories and, likely, lots of money spent on souvenirs. That being said, there are times, like any vacation, where things can take a turn. Whether you are at Disney World, your local...
ORLANDO, FL
Footwear News

America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Closing All of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day

Once again, some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving as the coronavirus pandemic continues to upend holiday customs. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, announced earlier this month that it will keep its locations closed on Nov. 25, or Thanksgiving Day, this year. Simon’s properties will reopen to the public on Black Friday. As of June 30, the company owned or held an interest in 202 shopping centers in the United States, consisting of 95 malls, 69 Premium Outlets, 14 Mills, six lifestyle centers, as well as 18 other retail properties across 37 states...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saintly#Boutique Hotel#Bartenders#Furnishings#Vitale Brothers
country1037fm.com

Video: Scary Moment When An Attraction Crashes At The SC State Fair

I love the fair and most of the time everything goes off perfectly. You go there for the food, the games, the rides and the attractions. There was trouble at the SC State Fair recently and it was a scary moment for everyone who watched. I will go ahead and put your mind at ease, no one was hurt. It looks like the performer involved knew exactly what to do and when to get out.
ACCIDENTS
iebusinessdaily.com

Jack in the Box is sold

A Jack in the Box Drive-Thru in Pomona has been sold for $2.7 million. Located at 101 W. Foothill Blvd., the restaurant was purchased by a San Gabriel-based investor whose name was not released, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive represented the buyer in the transaction,...
POMONA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Roseville And Woodland Make ‘Top 100 Best Places To Live In America’ List

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Roseville and Woodland have been ranked as two of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America by a new study. The list was put together by Livability.com and takes into account factors like civics, demographics, economy, education, health, housing, infrastructure, and amenities. More than 2,300 cities – with populations ranging between 20,000 to 1,000,000 – were analyzed. A new data point added for the 2021 study is a city’s remote readiness, with the COVID-19 pandemic leading to many people working from home. All things considered, Roseville took the 8th spot in the list – with its highest scores coming in the civics, health, and remote ready factors. Woodland also made the list, coming in at 55, while Oxnard and Riverside also make an appearance further down the ranking. Madison, WI earned the top spot in the study.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Inside the Magic

Disney’s New Popcorn Bucket Draws Massive Hour-Long Line

Disney fans go crazy for the latest merchandise. From spirit jerseys to Minnie ears, Disney Parks fans love adding new merch to their collection. One of the biggest items that fans love are the popcorn buckets and sippers that Disney Parks release throughout the year. We have seen Jingle Bell...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Seafood
Daily Mail

Fit for a king! Four-bedroom 16th century farm house which is believed to have once offered refuge to King Charles II goes on the market for £3.5million

A 16th century farmhouse believed to have offered refuge to King Charles II has gone on the market for £3.5m. Grade II Listed Great Bragmans Farm is a historical property surrounded by countryside but is just a short journey into London. The period property has lots of original features including...
REAL ESTATE
MedicineNet.com

What Is an Epstein Pearl?

An Epstein pearl is a small, nonprogressive, self-resolving condition often seen in the mouth (oral cavity) of a newborn baby. These manifest as pearly whitish-yellow bumps seen over the gums or roof of a baby’s mouth (palate). Epstein pearls are small white bumps, typically less than a few millimeters, and do not grow bigger over time.
LIFESTYLE
Taste Of Home

The Best Champagne Glasses to Cheers any Occasion

Here are the best Champagne glasses for every toast, clink and sip—picked by a top sommelier. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
DRINKS
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: Disney World’s New Popcorn Bucket is a MUST-Have For Collectors!

There’s a LOT going on today in Magic Kingdom because it’s finally Disney World’s 50th anniversary!. Along with lots of new treats to try, there’s also a bunch of new 50th anniversary souvenirs that are selling out FAST. This souvenir is no exception, and we’ll show you why. There are...
SHOPPING
Dirt

For Sale: Ancient English Country House With Modern Conveniences and 22,000 Books

Click here to read the full article. Looking for a gigantic house laden with history? Chanters House, in the U.K.’s beautiful county of Devon, just may be the one for you. The enormous mansion of more than 22,000 square feet offers wonderful memories from its 700 years of existence, boasting links to both Oliver Cromwell, Lord Protector during the English Civil War, and the Coleridge family, of which poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge (“The Rime of the Ancient Mariner, “Kubla Khan”) is most widely known. The property, which includes the ten-bedroom, eleven-bath main house, comprises just over 21 acres of gardens, parkland...
REAL ESTATE
Austonia

Calabasas or Hill Country? Sleek $11 million home hits Austin market

With marbled interiors and a cool multi-million asking price, a newly listed Westlake Hills-nestled modern mansion will make you feel like a Kardashian. Atop one of Austin's signature rolling hilltops, 1501 Ridgecrest Drive is similar to one of the plush palaces that one might find in Calabasas. For $10.9 million, the home has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms and caps at 10,498 square feet.
AUSTIN, TX
KING 5

Huzzah! Live like ancient royalty in this $2.3 million castle for sale in Monroe

MONROE, Wash. — Those looking to travel back to the days of King Arthur or the world of Game of Thrones may be interested in a Monroe home built and decorated like a castle. Sitting on more than 18 acres of land, the 3,1616-square-foot home, located at 21632 High Rock Road in Monroe, features turrets and dry moats on the exterior and a great hall and suits of armor inside.
MONROE, WA
Inside the Magic

Disney Is Adding New Updates to EPCOT’s Mexico Pavilion

Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT theme park is home to four neighborhoods — World Celebration, World Discovery, World Nature, and the World Showcase. The World Showcase, in particular, sets EPCOT apart. This unique section of the Park allows Guests to travel to 11 nations — Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Morocco, Japan, The American Adventure, Italy, Germany, China, Norway, and Mexico — without ever leaving Central Florida.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5043 Saint Simon Terrace

Welcome to 5043 Saint Simon Ter, nestled into the Wellington Trace Community! Enjoy this move in ready townhome with a brand new roof in 2021 and close proximity to schools, parks and so much more! You will be greeted at the front entrance that is beautifully landscaped and a great space to enjoy the outdoors, complete with a shed for extra storage! Make your way inside to the main level space with updated flooring, fresh paint, ceiling fan, and a main level powder room. The eat-in kitchen features oak cabinetry and a stainless steel electric range stove and built in microwave! The second floor includes two bedrooms, a full bathroom and a large laundry/ storage room. The third level has an expansive primary bedroom with tons of light, ceiling fan, walk-in closet, and large ensuite completes the home! Soak up the view as it overlooks the common area and has an easy path to the pool! HVAC 2015, newer Washer/Dryer, TWO assigned parking spots (space 15) and tons of open visitor spots!
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

How to Make an Amaretto Sour, the Almond-Accented Cocktail Made Great by Bourbon

On February 9, 2012, Jeffrey Morgenthaler—one of the country’s most influential and celebrated bartenders—published an article on his blog with the title “I Make the Best Amaretto Sour in the World.” For context, this is like if Jerry Seinfeld announced that he had figured out the best way to smash a watermelon with a giant hammer. It’s like if Daniel Day Lewis was on Dancing With the Stars, or Thomas Keller came out of the kitchen at The French Laundry and joined you tableside to personally apply Easy Cheese to the top of your hot dog. It was confusing. The Amaretto...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy