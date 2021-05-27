The Saint Hotel: SAINTly Additions Are Exciting for Residents & Visitors Alike

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Roseville and Woodland have been ranked as two of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America by a new study. The list was put together by Livability.com and takes into account factors like civics, demographics, economy, education, health, housing, infrastructure, and amenities. More than 2,300 cities – with populations ranging between 20,000 to 1,000,000 – were analyzed. A new data point added for the 2021 study is a city’s remote readiness, with the COVID-19 pandemic leading to many people working from home. All things considered, Roseville took the 8th spot in the list – with its highest scores coming in the civics, health, and remote ready factors. Woodland also made the list, coming in at 55, while Oxnard and Riverside also make an appearance further down the ranking. Madison, WI earned the top spot in the study.

ROSEVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO