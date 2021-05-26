Sinead O’Connor Recalls Argument and ‘Pillow Fight’ With Prince

Prince Harry has opened up about his mental health journey in the Apple TV+ docu-series The Me You Can't See, saying that Meghan Markle inspired him to start therapy. "It was meeting and being with Meghan, I knew that if I didn't do therapy and fix myself, that I was going to lose this woman who I could see spending the rest of my life with," he explained, per People. "There was a lot of learning right at the beginning of our relationship. She was shocked to be coming backstage of the institution of the British royal family. When she said, 'I think you need to see someone,' that was in reaction to an argument we had. And in that argument, not knowing about it, I reverted back to 12-year-old Harry."