Strand's gotta be Strand, folks. If you're not sure what we're talking about (our review here), let's just say that thanks to Colman Domingo's morally blurred Victor? Morgan (Lennie James) was this close to stopping Teddy (John Glover) and Riley (Nick Stahl) from launching the missiles. Good news? "The End is the Beginning" folks were only able to launch one missile. Bad news? Stopping missiles from being launching is an all-or-nothing game- and now there's a missile in flight with ten warheads ready to rain down some major destruction. So as the time ticks down to some major devastation, some of our survivors look for shelter, others look to settle old scores- and some look to make peace with the life they've led as "The Beginning" nears in the sixth season finale of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead.