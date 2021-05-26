Jeff Wilson’s torn meniscus described as ‘substantial,’ 49ers RB likely headed to PUP

Jimmy Garoppolo is the starting quarterback for the 49ers. At least, as of right now he is. That very well can change once training camp and the preseason concludes. Lance has the next three months to continue to embed himself in the playbook and improve his technique. It really would not surprise me to see him supplant Garoppolo as the Week 1 starter. Kyle Shanahan himself even gave clues to it being a competition in training camp should Lance show enough by then.