Letter: Do Not Disturb

Our son died the week after Easter two years ago. As a family, we decided to bury him next to his paternal grandparents in a quiet country cemetery south of Gayville. Last year, I searched for “the” bush, transplanted it into a special planter, added the flag and flagpole from our boat. I then added the resin stone from his favorite teacher. The final item was the grapevine wreath that was in a special bouquet at Brieson’s service. I used dowels to stake it into the planter. Everything, including the planter, had a sentimental reason for being included in the decoration for our son. We took it to Brieson’s grave, and left it for the week of Memorial Day.