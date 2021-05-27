Cancel
Yankton, SD

Cemetery Announces Flower Protocol

Yankton Daily Press
 22 days ago

Yankton Municipal Cemetery announces that all Memorial Day flowers, including artificial and those not in permanent planters, must be removed by Monday, June 7, 2021, after which they may be removed by the cemetery staff. All articles removed by the cemetery staff will not be accounted for after one week.

