Cemetery Announces Flower Protocol

June 14 being Flag Day, this is a good time to review Flag etiquette and facts about the American Flag. It is also known as the Colors, Old Glory, the Stars and Stripes and Ensign (strictly on board a sailing vessel). When the Flag is displayed with other flags, it should either be to the observer’s far left, or displayed at a higher point than any other flag. If the Flag is displayed against a building or in a window, the Union, or field of blue, should be to the observer’s left.