Cemetery Announces Flower Protocol

Garrettsville – Village officials present at the village council meeting on June 9th were Village Solicitor Michele Stuck, Mayor Rick Patrick, Assistant Fiscal Officer Deb Wordell and Councilpersons Tom Hardesty, Chris Knop, Sheri Johnson, John Chambers, Jeff Kaiser and Tom Collins. In-person attendees present were representatives of the Portage County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski, Chief Deputy Ralph Spidalieri, Tech Supervisor Dan Young, and Ryan Shackleford, the Emergency Management Director for Portage County. Also present were Dr. Michael Carlson, Trish Danku, and Roger Angel of the Garrettsville Cemetery committee, and their guest Larry Conti from Portage Marble and Granite. The meeting was open to the public as the pandemic restrictions have been lifted, but the meeting was streamed to Facebook to accommodate those still abiding by COVID-19 social-distancing. Beginning with the July meeting livestreaming service has been discontinued.