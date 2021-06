MATIC’s price is up 16% in the past 24 hours and this is akin to how MATIC’s price has rallied previously. Traders have attributed MATIC’s price rally to the increased demand and users for ETH network following the launch of L2. Based on network activity and the transaction volume of both ETH and its scaling solutions, traders anticipated the majority of MATIC users to come from the ETH network, since it is a leading ETH scaling solution.