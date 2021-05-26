China remains to be behind on shopping for sufficient U.S. items to satisfy ‘part one’ commerce deal

The Phase One Agreement, signed by the United States and China in January 2020, committed China to large, huge even, purchases of U.S. agricultural products in 2020 and 2021. Phase One laid out that over the course of 2020 and 2021, total exports of U.S. agricultural products to China would increase by $73.8 billion, which is equivalent to $80 billion in Chinese imports, once shipping and freight are added. The agreement split the total purchases into individual annual commitments – 45% of the total, or $33.4 billion, was to be purchased in 2020 and 55% of the total, or $40.4 billion, was to be purchased in 2021. China missed the 2020 target by $6.15 billion and is 22% behind through the first four months of 2021, but purchases are coming on strong.