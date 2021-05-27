Warner Bros. Switch sale has Mortal Kombat, LEGO discounts
LEGO Worlds – was $29.99, now $7.49. The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game – was $49.99, now $9.99. The LEGO Movie 2 Video Game – was $39.99, now $7.99. These deals from Warner Bros. are available until June 1st at 9 AM PT, so you’ve got some time to mull the selection over (though, really, this sale only benefits people who still haven’t tried Mortal Kombat 11 and people who really like LEGO video games). There are some very steep discounts here, so there definitely might be something here – especially if you enjoy a good LEGO game.www.nintendoenthusiast.com