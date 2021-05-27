Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Warner Bros. Switch sale has Mortal Kombat, LEGO discounts

By Andrew Rockett
Nintendo Enthusiast
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEGO Worlds – was $29.99, now $7.49. The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game – was $49.99, now $9.99. The LEGO Movie 2 Video Game – was $39.99, now $7.99. These deals from Warner Bros. are available until June 1st at 9 AM PT, so you’ve got some time to mull the selection over (though, really, this sale only benefits people who still haven’t tried Mortal Kombat 11 and people who really like LEGO video games). There are some very steep discounts here, so there definitely might be something here – especially if you enjoy a good LEGO game.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Ninjago#Lego Games#Lego City#Mortal Kombat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Lego
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Capcom
Related
Video Gamesthedigitalbits.com

Warner makes Mortal Kombat official for BD & 4K, plus Shout!’s new Laika Studios Blu-rays, new catalog BD news & more

We’re starting today’s post as always with more new disc reviews... And because we’ve been getting a lot of questions about it: Yes, I will be reviewing Paramount and Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones: 4-Film Collection in 4K Ultra HD. The disc streets next Tuesday, we should have our review copy in hand sometime over the next several days. Rest assured, as soon as we have it, I’ll get that title reviewed here on The Bits post-haste. [Read on here...]
Video GamesTheHDRoom

‘Mortal Kombat’ 4K Blu-ray and Home Video Details Announced

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment have outlined the home video release plans for Mortal Kombat (2021), which was already available to view at home for one month exclusively on HBO Max. Your...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Warner Bros. Games Summer Games Presentation Will Be Limited

As E3 and the Summer Games Fest draws nearer, information is being released concerning the details of each event and presentation. Following the release of E3’s full schedule, four days of gaming announcements, hype and fun is guaranteed with companies such as Square Enix, Nintendo, Xbox, Bandai Namco, Sega and more making full length presentations. One of the companies that are set to appear is Warner Bros. Games. Warner Bros. Games has solidified its place in the industry with major titles over the years namely Mortal Kombat, Injustice, Hitman, Batman: Arkham Series and even the more playful Lego Series. The company has been able to put out quality in various genres over the years and is quite respected. On top of that, over the past few months, tidbits of information concerning major releases were announced including Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment E3 Predictions: What to Expect

It’s the most wonderful time of the year in gaming, as everyone prepares to see information and footage from all of their favorite developers and publishers at the massive event that is E3. Warner Bros is one of those big names that has been confirmed, so we’re going to go through what you can expect to see from their showcase with some predictions.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Ed Boon Teases Potential Remasters Of Older Mortal Kombat Games

NetherRealm Studios head Ed Boon is once again causing a stir on social media. The co-creator of Mortal Kombat has an established reputation for teasing upcoming content and announcements concerning the franchise on numerous occasions and while these don’t always lead to anything tangible, fans nevertheless start wildly speculating whenever it happens. That being the case, it’s hardly surprising that a new poll posted by Boon on Twitter asking respondents which entry in the fighting game series they’d like to see receive a much-needed remaster has garnered more than 147,000 votes (as of writing).
Video GamesComicBook

New PlayStation Sale Has Discounts for Over 1,000 Games

Sony’s running another of its big PlayStation sales right now with tons of games, DLC, and special versions of different titles discounted. The sale is focused solely on indie games, so you won’t find any releases from some of the biggest PlayStation exclusives that we’ll hopefully hear more about in the coming weeks, but the sale still encompasses over 1,000 items with a good chance at least one of those will become a new favorite of yours.
Video Gamesava360.com

The Best Krypts In Mortal Kombat Games

Welcome to MojoPlays, and today we’ll be counting down the best iterations that Mortal Kombat’s “Krypt” has seen, in just shy of two decades. What's better than earning virtual currencies in your favourite games? Spending it frivolously of course! Mortal Kombat’s “Krypt” features an expansive area for players to explore and find bonus content or unlockables for their favourite fighters. Which version of the Krypt is YOUR favorite? Let us know in the komments below!
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Warner Bros E3 2021 Event Only Has Back 4 Blood

Game company Warner Bros. Games has recently announced that during its E3 2021 showcase, it will only reveal Back 4 Blood. The spokesperson that shared that statement to media outlet TechRadar clarified that other titles like Hogwarts Legacy, Gotham Knights, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will not be present. It will only dedicate the whole show to the spiritual successor to popular multiplayer zombie shooter game Left 4 Dead series.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Warner Bros. are showing off Back 4 Blood for E3 but no Batman Family

The digital clouds have darkened and E3 looms, promising an absolute downpour of trailers starting this weekend. In among all the other announcement blasts kicking off in short order is one from Warner Bros., who are having the first E3 presser of their own on Sunday. The Bros. forecast promised 100% chance of zombie slaying Back 4 Blood. We'd also anticipated that perhaps we might hear about some other upcoming WB joints. Not so, it turns out. If you were hoping for some DC news, I'm sorry to tell you that Batman's been left for dead. At least as far as WB's own showcase this Sunday is concerned.
Video Gamessideshow.com

Mortal Kombat Official Trailer, Star Wars: Hunters, and more!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. If you like what you hear, be sure to leave us a 5-star review so we can continue to bring you up-to-date pop culture news!. Mortal Kombat Official Trailer. WB released the...
Video Gamessideshow.com

WandaVision Premieres, Mortal Kombat Reboot New Photos, and more!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. If you like what you hear, be sure to leave us a 5-star review so we can continue to bring you up-to-date pop culture news!. WandaVision Premieres. Marvel Studios’ phase four kicks...
Video GamesComicBook

Mortal Kombat 11 Director Trolls Fans With DLC Tease

Taking to Twitter, Ed Boon has taken an opportunity to use the platform how its creators intended it to be used: to troll Mortal Kombat fans. As the creator of the series and its current creative director, Boon is harassed by Mortal Kombat fans 24/7. It doesn't matter what he tweets about, the replies are full of Mortal Kombat fans asking about Mortal Kombat things, usually DLC. Perhaps, as a result, Boon is known to occasionally tease and troll these fans. Sometimes it's hard to distinguish between the two, but this time this isn't a problem.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Mortal Kombat 2: Release Date, Cast, And Everything We Know

Mortal Kombat is one of the biggest movies of 2021. Based on the brutal fighting game of the same name, the movie hit theaters on April 23, drawing millions of viewers and huge box office profits. Although critics don’t love the script, the characters and their fight sequences have been...
Video Gamespocketgamer.biz

A new Batman AR game is in development from Warner Bros.

A new Batman game looks to be in development from Warner Bros. for the mobile platform. The augmented reality mobile experience - currently known as "DC: Batman Bat-Tech Edition" - has begun testing in Italy. The game will grant access to 10 AR missions, 10 Batman-themed mini-games, eight AR face...