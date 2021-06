The Sixers are in a very difficult spot heading into the second round of the NBA Playoffs. They are staring down a series with the Atlanta Hawks, a trendy team that many are picking to pull off a massive upset and could be going at it without their MVP candidate, Joel Embiid. A small tear in the big man’s meniscus in his right knee has the potential to throw a wrench in the plan of the Sixers’ playoff run should he be forced to miss significant time.