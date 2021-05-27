Alabama man accused of machete attack on 3 children, 1 adult

FLORENCE, Ala. — An Alabama man is accused of attacking three children and an adult with a machete on Wednesday, authorities said.

Kyle Lyn Seeley, of Lauderdale County, was charged with six counts of attempted murder, WAFF reported.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Seeley seriously injured the victims at a home in the Underwood-Petersville community and then barricaded himself inside a nearby building, the television station reported. The three children are Seeley’s children, according to WAFF.

Singleton said the children are all under the age of 10, and the adult is Seeley’s brother, WHNT reported. The youngest child was 3 years old, WAAY reported.

Two of the children and Seeley’s brother were airlifted to Birmingham to be treated for multiple lacerations, WHNT reported. Authorities said the victims’ injuries were serious but did not appear to be life-threatening, the television station reported.

Authorities said they were never able to communicate with Seeley during the standoff and had to use tear gas to get him to leave the building, WAAY reported.

“He got out of a back exit and jumped a fence into a pasture,” Singleton told reporters.

Singleton said Seeley was able to run 25 yards before he was tackled.

Authorities said Seeley has about a dozen outstanding warrants on charges unrelated to Wednesday’s incident, WHNT reported. Florence Police Chief Ron Tyler said his department had about 10 warrants for charges including resisting arrest, attempting to elude, public intoxication and drug paraphernalia possession.

Singleton said he was grateful the incident did not escalate.

“Any time we can resolve situations like this with just a few scratches,” the sheriff told reporters. “We are grateful for that.”

©2021 Cox Media Group