Quiet Place II: Beyond the Sea

By Kristian Lin
Fort Worth Weekly
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI learned some things while watching A Quiet Place Part II: The farm that the Abbott family lives on is in the Appalachian Ridge in southeastern New York state. Regan (Millicent Simmonds) can read lips and also has limited ability to speak. The aliens can’t swim. Marcus (Noah Jupe) tends to panic in bad situations, which is not ideal because his whole life is a bad situation right now. I no longer feel silly using the characters’ names, since those names are spoken aloud in this sequel. John Krasinski’s command of suspense has grown sharper yet. This is a worthy successor to the horror hit.

