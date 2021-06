(The Center Square) – Oregon Democrats are at a crossroads with constituents over whether more cars on the road will mean cleaner, safer commutes and who will bear the cost. Those fears stem from an omnibus transportation bill, House Bill 3055, which reshuffles millions included in the $5.3 billion transportation law passed in 2017. It would have the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) issue $30 million in bonds per year on seismic upgrades to the Interstate-5 Boone Bridge in Wilsonville and the I-5 Rose Quarter stretch on I-205 between Stafford Road and OR-213.