The Golden Bears were well represented on the Hoosier Heritage All Conference Softball Team. Shelbyville ended the HHC with a 6-1 record and an overall record of 24-5. Seniors Katie Mathies and Addi Weaver along with Junior Karissa Hamilton were named to the All HHC Softball Team. Head Coach Mark Hensley took home Coach of the Year and the New Palestine Dragons won the HHC with a clean 7-0 record. The HHC had four teams with over 20 wins this season and Mt. Vernon will be playing in the Semi-State on Saturday. Shelbyville led the state in home runs as a team, with state leader and record tying home run season by Hamilton. Pendleton Heights was second in the state in home runs behind Shelbyville. The deep HHC Softball conference has seen New Palestine suffer its only loss to Semi-State bound Roncalli in the state tournament, Shelbyville loss to Semi-State bound Columbus North in the state tournament, and Pendleton Heights and Yorktown both were beat in the sectional championships of the state tournament. Mt. Vernon who defeated Pendleton Heights has enjoyed a state tournament run that includes a Sectional and Regional Championship. Mt. Vernon will play Bedford North Lawrence in the first game of the Semi-State on Saturday.