Watertown Police Department SRO Chad Stricherz ends 14 year stint at Watertown Middle School

A long-time school resource officer has worked his last shift at the Watertown Middle School. Officer Chad Stricherz finished his shift on Wednesday after 14 years as the SRO at the School. Strichez began his career with the Watertown Police Department in 2002 after graduating from college. He served as a patrol officer for three years before applying and getting assigned to the SRO position at the middle school in 2006. Stricherz said over the last 14 years he has seen alot of changes in the school……