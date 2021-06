NORFOLK — He is our everything! My Lord and my God! John 20:28. Today is not about you or your food, gifts or your family. It is about the Prince of Peace. It’s the day we commemorate the event that changed the history of the world, that provided salvation for the human race, and brought indescribable peace into our heart. Today we celebrate the day God entered humanity through Jesus Christ, the human Son of Mary, the Son of God, the Son of Man, the Son of David. He is the Lord, the Master of the Ages, the Light of the World. Our Lord and our God. He is our Prince of Peace.