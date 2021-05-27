Mike Woodson is not here for your pack line nonsense

Wake Forest's Chris Paul was one of the most heralded recruits to ever take his talents to Winston-Salem. The 2004 ACC Rookie Of The Year was a two-time All-ACC selection, and an All-American in 2005. For his career, he scored 948 points, ranks in the the top 10 all-time in 3-point percentage (46.9%), and steals (160). Paul also ranks 11th all-time in assists (395). His quickness, court savvy, and high basketball IQ helped him carry the Demon Deacons to some of their finest seasons in school history. Immerse yourself in the best of "CP3", an ACC Basketball Icon.