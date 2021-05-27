Mike Woodson is not here for your pack line nonsense
The question started innocently enough. During a Wednesday teleconference with first-year Indiana men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson, WDRB Louisville’s Rick Bozich wanted to learn more about Woodson’s defensive philosophy. The IU coach has talked at length about his plans to implement a 4-out offensive system and his desire to improve the shooting skills on Indiana’s roster. He’s also briefly mentioned his hopes for recruiting rangy, athletic players who can guard multiple positions.www.chatsports.com