1. How have you prepared differently for this quadrennial than previous cycles?. I hadn't been training for elite competition or 2K racing when I unexpectedly ended up going to the Americas Rowing Olympic trials and qualifying for the 2016 Olympics. This cycle has been different. I was so awed and inspired by the elite athletes I met back in 2016 and my eyes were opened to how incredibly hard they worked. And I wondered whether I had it in me to be anywhere near as tough and brave as they were. So, my training this quadrennial has been higher volume, more structured, and more intense with much more coaching as I've tried to emulate the seriousness and focus of some of the athletes I admire.