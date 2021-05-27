The ladies of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are bringing it this season. And it’s a refreshing change from the past few seasons filled with gang-ups, deflections and a whole lot of NOT owning it. We know that Erika Vain Jayne’s fishy divorce and ongoing legal issues with Tom Girardi will be addressed shortly, and she’s choosing her words carefully since the feds are tuning into Bravo now. Sutton Stracke is putting her new diamond to work with her constant crying and ugly feud with newbie Crystal Kung Minkoff. Garcelle Beauvais is not over Lisa Rinna’s behavior last season toward her so-called friend Denise Richards. And it’s pretty hilarious to watch Rinna continue to try to brush it off, while Garcelle refuses to let up. And don’t even get me started on the joy that is Kathy Hilton, the true savior of RHOBH.