TV Series

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

By Jodi Walker
EW.com
 22 days ago

Here I was thinking we may get through episode 2 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with the season 11 Housewives simply having a few productive conversations, and palling around about Kathy Hilton's love of bespoke dental work for the entire hour. But the moment Sutton started screeching "all stereotypes matter," I had to pause the episode and take a lap around the block because I knew it in my Housewives Historian bones: we were in for a season-defining terrible conversation. (And given that Sutton had been roaming around clutching a gallon of BYO-Ocean-Spray all evening, she probably could have used a lap before having this conversation herself.)

