This Is Where The War Wagon Was Filmed

The upcoming sci-fi film The Tomorrow War features a world in which an alien invasion poses the risk of exterminating all of humanity, requiring the human race to unlock ambitious efforts to hold off the invaders, though star Betty Gilpin notes that, for as effective as all the intense action in the film is, it's truly her quest to spotlight an unappetizing holiday dish in the film that ultimately "saved" the experience. While the actor might have been making these comments in jest, it points out just how many tones are explored in the new film, as many of her scenes depicted domestic drama, while her co-stars were engaging in planet-saving antics. The Tomorrow War hits Amazon Prime Video on July 2nd.