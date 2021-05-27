This Is Where The War Wagon Was Filmed
Long before Marvel and DC took over the big screen with awe-inspiring superhero epics, the Western genre ruled the entertainment roost. Not long after the creation and proliferation of the movie camera, pioneer filmmakers set out to tell both fictional and, to some extent, historically inspired tales of cowboys and frontiersmen who trekked the so-called Wild West. Moviegoers, young and old alike, latched onto these productions, hence their domination of mainstream pop culture for roughly half a century.www.looper.com