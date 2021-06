(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Representative Conor Lamb (PA-17) was joined by Representative Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-1) in introducing the bipartisan Support for Community Bridges Act. Lamb and Fitzpatrick are both members of the House Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure. The legislation would set aside 2.5 percent of federal highway aid to better target funding to repair off-system structurally deficient bridges. Any bridge or road not on the National Highway System is designated as off system. Senators Bob Casey (D-PA) and Roy Blunt (R-MO) introduced companion legislation in the Senate.