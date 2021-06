This homemade hot sauce recipe is similar to the well-known Texas-Pete® Sauce, using only a few ingredients. This is an instant sauce (30 minutes exactly) where no fermentation is needed and fresh chillis are used, which is why it only has a shelf-life of 2 weeks. Make sure to find fresh ripe red chillis. The type of chilli and its heat level is entirely up to you. If you like mild hot sauce, I would leave out the small Bird’s eye chillis as they are very spicy. Red cayenne chilli peppers (aka Carolina cayenne) or red jalapenos are popular choices for this hot sauce but I suggest tasting a small piece of chilli before making the sauce. You need to look for a slight zing with a sweet after-taste. Nothing too mind-blowing hot or your hot sauce will be too powerful. We want to taste the sauce, not numb our taste buds!