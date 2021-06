After Wednesday’s win over Southern Door, Kewaunee has now beat the Eagles twice by a combined three runs this season. In their WIAA Regional final, the Storm beat the Eagles by a 6-4 final score. It is the Storm’s second win over a Packerland Conference foe in the WIAA Regional Tournament, and they’ll go for their third straight on Monday. Kewaunee is scheduled to begin next week taking on Peshtigo. The two teams split a pair of one-run victories in the regular season. Kewaunee took the May 21st matchup 10-9, and Peshtigo answered back by winning 2-1 on June 4th. Kewaunee is the higher seed, and will host Monday’s game. The winner of Monday’s game will play the winner of the game between Wittenberg-Birnamwood and Amherst on Wednesday for the section title.