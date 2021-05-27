Final Ford Model T Rolled Off the Assembly Line 94 Years Ago Today

The Ford Model T isn’t just old, it’s odd. Here’s all the weird quirks that go into starting and driving a Model T. Some 15 million Model Ts were produced between 1908 and 1927. Ford’s first mass produced car helped usher in the automotive age and transformed America in ways large and small. Given the Model T’s ubiquity, the sheer number of them on the road in its heyday and the number of people driving them, it might surprise you that the average motorist a hundred years later probably couldn’t figure out how to get one into gear. That’s because, for as commonplace as it once was, by modern standards the Model T is a deeply weird car.