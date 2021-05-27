Final Ford Model T Rolled Off the Assembly Line 94 Years Ago Today
The automotive industry is constantly changing and adapting, and with the production abilities made capable by assembly lines and new tech, we see new cars year after year. So, it’s is to forget that not that long ago in history, vehicles like the Ford Model T, which would be considered borderline ancient by modern-day standards, were still in production. But, 94 years ago today, the last Ford Model T rolled off of the production line, marking the end of an era.www.motorbiscuit.com