Science

Study: Humans have potential to live to 150 years old

fox5ny.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists say they have figured out the absolute oldest age humans can live to. They peg it at 150 years old. But how did they come up with that number, and what would our quality of life be at such an advanced age?

www.fox5ny.com
Science
WildlifeScience Now

This ‘living fossil’ could reach 100 years old

Few animals live as long as humans do. The West Indian Ocean coelacanth (Latimeria chalumnae), an endangered species of fish that can grow to 2 meters long and weigh about 100 kilograms, might be a rare exception. A new study finds the underwater giant may live to be 100 years old.
Animalsstudyfinds.org

Bee-impersonating flies have major pollinator potential, study finds

PULLMAN, Wash. — Syrphid flies, often called hover flies, appear as though they are a discount store version of bees. However, besides the distinctive yellow and black coloring, a new study finds these little flies are actually quite capable of being pollinators as well. Researchers from Washington State University say this discovery may prove useful to countless gardens and farms moving forward.
Sciencetechinvestornews.com

Scientists found fossils from a new species of human that’s 130,000 years old

Scientists from Israel stumbled upon an unexpected discovery while studying fossilized pieces of bone dug up near a cement plant. The fragments from a skull and lower jaw with teeth belonged to a person who lived in the area some 130,000 years ago, but the human is unlike anything we’ve known so far. The researchers …
Wildlifewearebreakingnews.com

Study Reveals Fossil Fish Can Live Up To 100 Years

The coelacanth – a rare giant fish whose origins date back to the age of dinosaurs – can live up to 100 years, a study released Thursday revealed. These slow, human-sized fish are considered living fossils and have nocturnal habits. Females do not reach sexual maturity until after 50 years...
Wildlifethewestsidegazette.com

Jaws Dropping: 423 Million-Year-Old Fish Fossil Shows How The Human Jaw Began

Chinese scientists have discovered the first fully-preserved fossils of a jawed fish that lived around 423 million years ago. The Chongqing Municipal Planning and Natural Resources Bureau, based in the Chinese megacity of Chongqing, made the announcement on June 21 after the tiny fossil was found in Xiushan County. According...
WildlifeThe Independent

Shark attack wounds discovered on 3,000-year-old human remains

The earliest ever evidence of a shark attack on a human has been discovered by researchers, dating back some 3,000 years. Experts from the University of Oxford made the discovery while studying bones unearthed near Japan’s Seto Inland Sea in the early 20th century, which were covered in wounds. “We...
Sciencesciencealert.com

A Coronavirus Epidemic Hit Humanity 20,000 Years Ago, DNA Study Reveals

A coronavirus may have swept across East Asia more than 20,000 years ago, leaving traces in the DNA of people in modern China, Japan and Vietnam. Our research, published in Current Biology, found evidence of genetic adaptation to the coronavirus family of viruses in 42 genes in modern populations in these regions.
SciencePosted by
TheConversationAU

Dirty secrets: sediment DNA reveals a 300,000-year timeline of ancient and modern humans living in Siberia

In the foothills of the Altai Mountains in southern Siberia lies Denisova Cave. It is the only site in the world known to have been inhabited by the eponymous Denisovans and their close relatives the Neanderthals (Homo neanderthalensis) — which overlapped at times — as well as by some of the earliest modern humans (Homo sapiens) to have dispersed into northern Asia.
Wildlifeuncommondescent.com

At Science: Coelacanths could live to be 100 years old

The coelacanth, a refugee from 360 million years ago, turns out to be extraordinarily long-lived:. Few animals live as long as humans do. The West Indian Ocean coelacanth (Latimeria chalumnae), an endangered species of fish that can grow to 2 meters long and weigh about 100 kilograms, might be a rare exception. A new study finds the underwater giant may live to be 100 years old.
SciencePosted by
TheConversationAU

We found more than 54,000 viruses in people's poo — and 92% were previously unknown to science

Research published today in Nature Microbiology has identified 54,118 species of virus living in the human gut — 92% of which were previously unknown. But as we and our colleagues from the Joint Genome Institute and Stanford University in California found, the great majority of these were bacteriophages, or “phages” for short. These viruses “eat” bacteria and can’t attack human cells. When most of us think of viruses, we think of organisms that infect our cells with diseases such as mumps, measles or, more recently, COVID-19. However, there are a vast number of these microscopic parasites in our bodies — mostly...
Scienceshortpedia.com

120,000-year-old fossils in Israel link to human family tree

Bones found in an Israeli quarry are from a branch of the human evolutionary tree and are 120,000 to 140,000 years old, scientists reported Thursday. A team of anthropologists spent years analyzing the fragments of a skull, lower jaw bone and tooth that were uncovered in Nesher Ramla in 2010, comparing them to hundreds of fossils around the world from different eras.
Healthdrbicuspid.com

Why does this 300,000-year-old jaw have no dental disease?

This mandible is the oldest discovered remains of Homo sapiens. It was dated to be about 300,000 years old and was unearthed in Morocco.1. Let me personalize this guy. I'll call him Rick. Rick's dental health. I don't know how old Rick was when he died. But by looking at...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

'Please DO have the jab': Margaret Keenan - the 91-year-old grandmother who was the first person in the world to get an approved Covid vaccine - begs sceptics to come forward to 'save lives'

The 91-year-old grandmother who became the first person in the world to get an approved Covid vaccine has today begged other people to come forward for their jabs. Margaret Keenan was given her first dose of Pfizer at Coventry's University Hospital when the UK's roll-out began on December 8, 2020.
Public Healthjioforme.com

Studies have shown that the Covid-19 virus is highly adapted to infect human cells.

Melbourne: SARS-CoV-2 virus. COVID-19, Most ideally adapted to infect Human cellsStudies that question the origin of the virus show that it is not a bat or scale cell. Researchers from Flinders University And La Trobe University To Australia At the onset of the pandemic, we used high-performance computer modeling of the SARS-CoV-2 virus morphology to predict its ability to infect humans and 12 domestic and exotic animals.