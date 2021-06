One of the most reliable ways to get your hands on new Pokemon in Pokemon Go is through egg hatching. But what Pokemon can you expect from each type of eggs?. In Pokemon Go, Pokemon Eggs are rewarded randomly to the player through visiting Pokestops throughout the world or being given gifts by your friends. Hatching eggs is a great way to farm candy and actually has a good chance of providing better Pokemon with better stats than you might find out in the wild. Some of the rarer, best Pokemon in Pokemon Go are most easily obtained through hatching eggs, which is handy. If a hatching Pokemon has a shiny form in the game, they too can hatch from eggs, by the way.