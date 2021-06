You have probably heard that Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence sustained a hamstring injury during the team’s organized team activities. While the situation isn’t optimal, it isn’t as dire as it may look at first sight. Have you ever heard it’s better to be safe than sorry? That’s the kind of approach the coaching staff is taking with the Clemson product, why should they rush their franchise quarterback and run the risk of aggravating his hamstring? The 2021 season is still a couple months away. Thus, the Jags must let Lawrence heal.