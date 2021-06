The North Grenville Police Services Board (NGPSB) held their monthly meeting last Wednesday, focusing on addressing speeding in the municipality. At the beginning of the meeting, Acting Inspector (AI) Joshua Kingsley of the Grenville County detachment gave the NGPSB a brief overview of the OPP’s work in the municipality over the past month. Although instances of certain crimes (uttering threats, theft over $5000, fraud) have increased as compared to the same period last year, numbers are still low. “We’re pretty much in line with what we saw last year,” he said at the meeting. “The categories might change – a little bit more assault, a little bit less property crimes and vice versa – but there’s nothing that jumps out to say we’ve seen any significant trends in any policing that draws any great concern for me at this point.”