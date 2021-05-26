Canadian National to Divest Kansas City Southern's 70-Mile Rail Overlap

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.