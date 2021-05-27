Cancel
Hyde: Panthers ending should be a beginning | Commentary

By Dave Hyde, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Normally, at the end of a Florida Panthers season, the idea is to simply add another year to the question of how much their fans can endure. Now it’s 25 years without advancing in the playoffs.

With another management team in place.

With more unwanted questions facing the off-season.

But as Tampa Bay put away an empty net goal to make it 4-0 in Game 6 Wednesday night, and take the series, the feeling around the Panthers wasn’t one of empty finishes or hollow hope. For once. For real, too.

You can see tomorrow for one of the few times in the past quarter-century. Sure, you can see how the Panthers can screw it up, too, because nothing is a given around this franchise given their track record.

But there was no shame in losing to a better, bigger, more experienced Tampa Bay – the defending champs, getting a goalie’s great win from Andrei Vasilevskiy in the finale.

It was a good series, a fun series — a season in a series, really. Game 1′s thriller was a reason to fall in love with hockey. Down 2-0, if the Panthers continued quickly out the door they’d have squandered all the good edge and positive energy of their regular season.

Even pulling to within 2-1, there were lingering questions about what it all meant. Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky was benched, then returned — and then was benched again in Game 4. He’s never played like the goalie with the NHL’s richest contract.

That money looked to weigh down the offseason, and maybe the next season or two, with five years left on a $70 million deal.

And then Game 5 happened.

Rookie Spencer Knight’s performance didn’t just make Bobrovsky’s story a secondary concern — one more for General Manager Bill Zito to solve this offseason than anything else. If possible. If someone wants to take that contract.

As it is, Knight became the future of the franchise. It seems crazy to anoint him that after he’s only played six NHL games. But sometimes you know. Dolphins coach Jimmy Johnson needed two weeks of summer practice to make a fifth-round pick in Zach Thomas his middle linebacker and cut the veteran Jack Del Rio. Jack McKeon took one September of Miguel Cabrera and said, “He’s in the lineup for as long as I’m here.”

Knight looks to be that guy. He gave full hope to the Panthers’ future. That Game 5 can be the opening sentence to his career if it runs as forecast. He was strong Wednesday, too, beat by strong Tampa Bay offense more than any youthful indiscretion.

“We’re pretty excited about Spencer,’' Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said.

There was one rule for the Panthers this series: Don’t take penalties. Sam Bennett took an unnecessary one in the second period, ripping a Tampa Bay helmet off. That his second needless one – the first deciding Game 1.

After this penalty, the deadly purposeful Tampa Bay power play moved the puck across the ice so Steven Stamkos had enough open net to beat Knight. That made it 2-0. And it was over with the goaltending they got.

Game, series, season to the Lightning.

Playing the defending champs, Quenneville said the playoff-rube Panthers learned the importance of, “structure, discipline, timing, the importance of every shift,” under the duress of high emotions. What they learned most of all was long lesson for this franchise.

“We learned how hard it is to win, the first round, it’s the toughest round,’' he said.

And so the Panthers go into a 25th straight offseason without advancing in the playoffs. But, for once, there’s no condemnation in that.

The shame is due to the pandemic schedule the Panthers drew Tampa Bay in the first round. They couldn’t have picked a worse dance partner than the defending champs getting front-line stars back in Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov.

Tampa Bay advances with every reason to think it will repeat as champs. The Panthers? It wasn’t the perfect ending for them. But it wasn’t imperfect, either. Losing in six games sounds about right considering where they are.

“This year felt way different,’' Aleksander Barkov said. “It was a new start for me, a new start for everyone in this organization. That’s how we played. Like it was a new start.”

Sure, they lost. Bu they competed like they had in constructing their good season. Then they found tomorrow — at least if you can see tomorrow after the glimpse of Knight.

This franchise has been full of false starts and false hopes. This shouldn’t be one. This ending should be a beginning.

