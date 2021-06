A growing bloom of the red tide organism Karenia brevis is spreading around Tampa Bay and other parts of Southwest Florida, prompting Pinellas County health officials to issue a warning to beachgoers late last week.Why it matters: Beach businesses still recovering from the pandemic worry that a serious red tide could keep visitors away from a region that depends on tourism — and the bloom could spell disaster for the area’s marine ecosystems.Worth noting: State scientists say there is no direct causal link between the Piney Point disaster and the blooms, positing that the earlier drought, recent rains, and ocean...