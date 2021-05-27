Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Ben Affleck returns to LA after a romantic getaway with J.Lo

By Deirdre Simonds, Tracy Wright For Dailymail.com
msn.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Affleck looked happy to reunite with his three kids on Tuesday after enjoying a romantic getaway with former fiancée and current flame Jennifer Lopez in Miami. As the two-time Oscar winner, 48, pulled up to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's home in the Pacific Palisades, he could be seen spending some quality time with his nine-year-old son Samuel after taking a few days off.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J. Lo
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Jennifer Garner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pacific Palisades#Yellowstone Club#Violet#Mercedes#Us Weekly#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romantic reconciliation getting serious

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are already discussing "settling down", according to a new report. The former couple recently rekindled their romance after they first dated in 2002 - where they got engaged after two months of dating, and split 18 months later - and sources have now said the pair are so close that friends wouldn't be surprised if another "quickie engagement" was on the cards.
Celebritiesgruntstuff.com

Alex Rodriguez gives thumbs-up as J.Lo, Affleck romance heats up

That’s a telling signal. The previous Yankee threw a thumbs-up to the paparazzi whereas out in New York this weekend — as his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez’s newly rekindled romance with Ben Affleck heats up throughout the nation. A-Rod additionally flashed an enormous smile for the cameras as he made his...
Miami, FLwopular.com

Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez: A Timeline

Should we really be surprised by Bennifer 2.0 given that Jennifer Lopez's 2002 album, "This Is Me...Then," contained a heartfelt singe titled, "Dear Ben?" A fresh start: Jennifer Lopez moving to LA to be near Ben Affleck?. A source has claimed Jennifer Lopez is planning to move out of Miami...
Los Angeles, CAHarper's Bazaar

J.Lo Is Reportedly Relocating to Los Angeles to Be Closer to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could be taking a major step forward in their rekindled romance. E! News reported that Lopez is moving back to Los Angeles to be closer to Affleck. The pair currently reside on opposite coasts, with Affleck in L.A. and Lopez based in Miami. Per E!, Lopez is "packing up her Miami rental" and getting ready to make the cross-country trek to be near her former fiancé.
Malibu, CAwonderwall.com

Ben Affleck is getting to know J.Lo's kids, more news

Ben Affleck is reportedly getting to know Jennifer Lopez's kids. Having spent much of the past few weeks rekindling his onetime romance with Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck is now getting to know Max and Emme, the twins she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. The 13-year-olds hung out with their mom's on-again beau over the weekend when the whole group hit Nobu in Malibu, California, on June 13, to celebrate Jennifer's sister, Lynda Lopez's birthday, according to People. "Everyone seemed great and had fun," a restaurant source told the outlet. The insider also noted Jen and Ben "sat next to each other and were very affectionate," holding hands subtly beneath the table and at sharing a kiss at one point. "The kids kept chatting with Ben. Ben seemed great. He was smiling and laughing," the source said. Ben shares co-parenting duties with his ex, as well. The actor and Jennifer Garner are parents to Seraphina, 12, and Violet, 15, plus son Samuel, 9.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez Pictured Arriving At Ben Affleck’s LA House For A Romantic Date Night

Two days after Ben Affleck was spotted driving out of J.Lo’s Bel-Air mansion, the two arrived to his place for a date night!. Jennifer Lopez, 51, and Ben Affleck, 48, have taken their romance to his place! Jennifer was spotted hopping out of Ben’s Mercedes-Benz, which he was driving, in front of the Oscar winner’s Brentwood area home on Friday, June 4 in photos obtained by Page Six. The “I’m Glad” singer was casually dressed in a white jogger set, consisting of a tear-away style pant and cropped sweatshirt. A turquoise tank top peaked out from underneath, matching her aqua-colored New Balance X STAUD sneakers. Ben remained in the vehicle until he drove onto his gated property.
Celebritiestworivertimes.com

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Kiss During Romantic Dinner Date in Malibu

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have sealed their love with a kiss!. The two were photographed locking lips Sunday night while dining at Nobu Malibu, a famous sushi restaurant in Los Angeles. “J.Lo and Ben went to Nobu Malibu last night to celebrate Jen’s sister, Lynda Lopez’s, birthday,” a source tells ET. “They had a great time at the dinner celebration.”
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: the details of the revealing photo they took after a dinner in West Hollywood

A witness he claimed to the portal Page Six that they exchanged affection and that they looked very comfortable and relaxed accompanied by their friends JLo. At the moment neither of the two has confirmed a reconciliation on their social networks, but it is known that they do not want to put labels on their relationship. The approach of both was given again after breaking with Alex Rodriguez So what Ben Affleck It will end with Ana de Armas.